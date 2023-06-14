UC Merced adding new majors, campus-wide honors program

UC Merced is adding five new majors, 14 new emphases and a campus-wide honors program.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley school is expanding its academic opportunities for students.

There are three new majors under the bachelor's of Science degrees -- that includes chemical engineering, data science and computing, as well as public health.

Under the bachelor's of arts degree, there are two new majors: data science and analytics, and environmental humanities.

Schools leaders say they've seen an increase in applications and are excited to meet the needs of more students.

UC Merced also has new emphases under the mechanical engineering, political science and sociology majors.

A campus-wide honors program was just approved and will soon be added.

The school is already looking to add even more programs next year.