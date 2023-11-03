UCSF Fresno provides unique learning opportunities for high school, college students

UCSF Fresno is working to increase physicians in the Central Valley by giving students unique learning opportunities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Education Watch, UCSF Fresno is working to increase physicians in the Central Valley by giving students unique learning opportunities.

Eighth-grade students with an interest in exploring health careers can get a jumpstart into the medical field through the UCSF Fresno Doctors Academy.

Emy Lopez Phillips is the director of UCSF Fresno's Office of Health Career Pathways.

She says the program is a great way for students to explore future careers.

"It was really started to increase the number of physicians that we have in our Valley. That's ultimately our goal," Lopez Phillips said.

Applications are open for 8th grade students in the Fresno Unified School District and other local school districts.

It's taught similar to an elective at Sunnyside and Caruthers High Schools.

Students can apply now and must have a 2.8 GPA or higher and interest in exploring health careers.

Phillips says throughout high school, students will have face-to-face, one-on-one experiences in with physicians in the Valley who come from diverse backgrounds and similar upbringings.

"Really giving the students the opportunity to see that they have that potential too," Lopez Phillips said.

For community college students across Central California, UCSF Fresno also offers the San Joaquin Valley Med Bridge program.

It's open to all community college students who are currently enrolled, and have taken or are currently taking at least 12 units and have an interest in exploring medicine.

"We don't want to interfere with the coursework that they're already taking -- this is more of an extracurricular project or program that they're a part of," Lopez Phillips said.

It's free of charge, but students must apply to get in.

"This is really an opportunity for us to provide them with workshops, teach them what the journey to medical school looks like, have them talk to physicians that have gone through community college themselves," Lopez Phillips said.

The deadline to apply to the Doctors Academy and the San Joaquin Valley Med Bridge is December 1.

There will be an information session for the Doctors Academy on November 13 at 5:30 pm at Sunnyside High School.

There will be an informational webinar on November 13 at 12 p.m.

