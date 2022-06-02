covid-19

UCSF Fresno researchers looking for participants in COVID-19 prevention clinical trial

Researchers in Fresno are looking into whether a pill authorized to treat COVID could potentially prevent it.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

UCSF Fresno looking for COVID prevention clinical trial participants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than two years into the pandemic and the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Researchers in Fresno are looking into whether a pill authorized to treat the virus could potentially prevent it.

"We know that the vaccine originally was very effective," said Dr. Mohamed Fayed with UCSF Fresno. "Now, with the new variant, it is not as effective to prevent infection. Although it's still continued to be the most effective to prevent serious illness."

Dr. Fayed is leading a team through a clinical trial studying an oral antiviral pill called molnupiravir.

That medication, along with Paxlovid, is already authorized to treat active COVID-19 cases in people with a high risk of developing severe illness.

UCSF Fresno's clinical trial is taking it a step further.

"Now, the next step is to see if these antivirals can actually prevent the infection, not just when you get infected," Dr. Fayed explained.

The UCSF Fresno trial for molnupiravir was approved a few months ago. Right now, researchers are looking for people to participate in it - specifically households dealing with an active infection.

"We are enrolling all men and women, adults. Household members who are living with a patient with the virus," said clinical research coordinator Ashley Gutierrez.

"We know that it's very common that the other family member can get the infection," said Dr. Fayed. "So the trial is really looking into: Can we do something else? Can we do something extra?"

According to Dr. Fayed, UCSF Fresno's Research Center has been a key player in the fight against the virus, and they hope to continue that effort for the Central Valley.

"It's so important to us to continue doing the scientific data and collection and do trials to make sure we have all the new medication that can be available for the public," he said.

The clinical trial can last months, possibly years.

For more information about it, such as how you can enroll to participate in the study, click here. You can also reach out to the research coordinator at ashley.gutierrez@ucsf.edu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthcovid 19 vaccineresearchucsfclinical trialscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Why are people still infectious 10 days after getting COVID?
Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
Pfizer: COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19
TOP STORIES
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
LIVE: Biden delivers address on gun violence after recent shootings
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Fresno Unified parents calling for increased safety measures
What to know about candidates for Fresno County Sheriff
Man injured in northeast Fresno shooting
Man arrested for firing shots at Visalia home, authorities say
Show More
Electrical fire sparks at Selma apartment complex
Clean-up efforts continue on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
2 killed after DUI crash into power pole in Merced County, CHP says
Why are people still infectious 10 days after getting COVID?
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
More TOP STORIES News