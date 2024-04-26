Ulta Beauty donates over 600 goodie bags to Community Regional Medical Center

Local healthcare heroes received a self-care surprise on Thursday. The bags included nail polishes, lotions and chapstick.

Local healthcare heroes received a self-care surprise on Thursday. The bags included nail polishes, lotions and chapstick.

Local healthcare heroes received a self-care surprise on Thursday. The bags included nail polishes, lotions and chapstick.

Local healthcare heroes received a self-care surprise on Thursday. The bags included nail polishes, lotions and chapstick.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local healthcare heroes received a self-care surprise on Thursday.

Ulta Beauty donated 650 bags full of goodies to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

The bags included nail polishes, lotions and chapstick.

A representative for Ulta says the donation was their way of saying "thank you" to the emergency department staff.

Nurses at CRMC say the gifts put a smile on their faces and made them feel supported.

Bags have also been prepared for healthcare workers at Clovis Community Medical Center.

Those will be distributed on Friday.

This is the third time Ulta Beauty has partnered with Community Medical Centers for an event.