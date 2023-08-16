WATCH LIVE

Fresno expanding mobile shower service for unhoused residents

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 4:40AM
The City of Fresno is expanding its mobile shower services for unhoused residents.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is expanding its mobile shower services for unhoused residents.

A second mobile unit is now active and providing the unhoused community with free showers and restroom services.

The city says it has provided more than 3,000 showers in the past year, and adding the second unit will allow for twice that amount.

It will also service two new locations at Blackstone and Hedges and Dakota and Pierce.

The mobile shower units are funded by the city and operated by GraceBound, Incorporated.

