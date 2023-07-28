United Health Centers opens new location in northwest Fresno

United Health Centers held a grand opening Thursday for its new location on Ashlan and Marks.

The center provides a variety of services including primary medical care, dental, optometry, chiropractic and behavioral health.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People living in Northwest Fresno now have increased access to healthcare.

United Health Centers held a grand opening Thursday for its new location on Ashlan and Marks.

It took over the old Walgreens property.

The center provides a variety of services including primary medical care, dental, optometry, chiropractic and behavioral health.

Justin Preas is the president and executive officer and says it will also have an economic impact on the area.

"By the time we're fully staffed, we'll have about 50 new jobs that come to the city of Fresno," he said. "It's also an economic engine for the city because these are people that shop and buy things, and buy lunch and do things in the community. It's a great thing for this area of town."

This is the 30th location for United Health Centers, and the 8th in the city of Fresno alone.