UPDATE: Firefighters have Ferguson Fire fully contained

Firefighters announced a major update from the Ferguson Fire early Sunday morning.They have full containment and the fire is now in a mop-up and repair phase.From July 13 until August 19, the fire spread across Mariposa County and into Yosemite National Park.It killed two firefighters and injured 19 more. It burned almost 97,000 acres and at least 10 structures.Firefighters say they've secured the last area of active fire near Turtleback Dome and Elephant Rock.Crews are also working to remove hazardous trees along roads especially on Wawona Road in the national park ahead of its re-opening on Friday.