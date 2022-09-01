UPPAbaby jogging strollers recalled for fingertip amputation hazard, CPSC says

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday a recall for UPPAbaby RIDGE jogging strollers due to a fingertip amputation hazard.

The CPSC said the stroller's rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or lacerations if a child not inside of the stroller gets a finger caught in an opening while the stroller is being used.

The recall affects all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap, the CPSC said.

The recalled strollers have serial numbers beginning with "1401RDGUS" that appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller. The model number "1401-RDG-US" is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact UPPAbaby for free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

At least one incident has been reported which resulted in a fingertip amputation to a child.

For more information, visit cpsc.gov.