Vigil held to remember Uvalde shooting victims in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families came together in northwest Fresno Friday night to remember the 21 lives taken during last week's shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A small vigil was held in a residential neighborhood near Herndon and Van Ness.

Many of the people who participated said they felt helpless when they heard about the tragedy.

Now, they're leaning on each other and praying for change.

"How can we combat that isolation," says Jim Lloyd. "I can't go down to Washington DC and advocate for legislation and hope to see a massive change, but what I can do is get to know my neighbors."

Organizers said the vigil was a simple, casual way for everyone to come together to pray for each of the victim's grieving loved ones.
