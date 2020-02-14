List of Valentine's Day events, deals in the Central Valley

Date:

Love is in the air and Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year. There are several community events and deals to help you and your loved ones celebrate!Here's a list of Valentine's Day-themed events happening in the Central Valley:Friday, February 14th6 pm to 11 pmTioga Sequoia Brewing CompanyDust off your cassettes, tease up your hair, we are throwing a totally 80s prom - be there or be square! Join us this Valentine's Day for a totally tubular Back to the 80s Prom at Tioga! This event will be open to all ages and will have no cover charge. We will have food trucks, live music, and beer releases! We also have a pretty rad prom package that you will be able to purchase for you and your date that includes 2 beers, mini donuts, and a rose. This Valentines Day, bust out your best 80s outfit and head down to the Beer Garden for an epic evening! Tickets for the Prom package are available online and at the Beer Garden.Friday, February 14th10 am to 4 pmFresno Humane Animal Services - 760 W Nielsen Ave, FresnoDr. Ryan Dunlop of Better Life Center for Implant and General Dentistry has partnered with us again to promote adoptions during the month of February! Our Smooches 4 Pooches event helps bring people to our shelter to hand out some love to our shelter dogs on Valentine's Day. You can bring Valentine's cards, treats, collars & leashes, monetary donations and more! Better Life Center will match every Valentine brought with a dollar donation up to $950!!! Be a hero and send a Valentine to a shelter dog this year!Friday, February 14th4 pm to 10 pmThe Point Patio Bar & Bistro-2940 E Nees Ave, FresnoJoin us on Friday February 14th for a special Valentines Day Dinner. In addition to our regular menu we'll have a special menus.Friday, February 14thValentine's Dinner @ Fresno Moose Lodge5:30 pm to 8:30 pmMoose Lodge #445-5025 E Dakota Ave, FresnoValentine's Dinner at the Moose Lodge - Dinner, Cocktails & Karaoke! $18/ticket (available at the Lodge). Includes Ribeye dinner with shrimp, potatoes, salad & dessert. Also - Valentine cocktails and evening Karaoke!Friday, February 14th7 pm2650 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 937107X GRAMMY Winner TobyMac's popular "Hits Deep Tour" will make 32 stops nationwide in 2020. Joining TobyMac on the tour will be rising stars Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, and Cochren & Co. The tour will kick off on January 30 at Beaumont, TX's Ford Park and will include a stop at Fresno's Save Mart Center on Valentine's Day, February 14th. The nationwide arena tour is a partnership with K-LOVE, Air1, Awakening Events, Altura Healthshare, and Food for the Hungry.Friday, February 14th5:30 pm to 8:30 pmThe Little Gym-9525 North Sommerville Drive, FresnoFriends like you make our hearts flip! Come bring your tiny valentine to The Little Gym and we will make sure they have a night filled with lots of love! Pizza is served, along with lots of fun activities in the gym. Pricing for members is $30 for the first child, $10 per sibling. Non-member pricing is $35 for the first child, $15 per sibling. You can register online or over the phone! (559)433-3434. Spots will fill quickly, so start planning your date night today!Friday, February 14th7 pm to 11 pmOutlaw Tavern-325 Clovis Ave, ClovisYou want a fun filled night with chocolate? Treasure hunt? Couples can reserve table. Single Mingle dance, colored beads, and live music with wheels up.Friday, February 14th6:30 pm to 10 pmTactical OPS Brewing-1131 Railroad, ClovisAlright ladies, you have all the power - ask out that someone and spend Valentine's Day at the Tac Ops Sadie Hawkins Party. We've got outstanding live music from Vintage Soulz, a huge selection of craft brews including a special Chocolate Raspberry Stout & Beermosas, and great eats from the Taco Nation. If they don't like beer, tacos & live music; drop that weirdo immediately & come over so we can introduce you to someone much, much better. We highly encourage couples to wear cheesy matching outfits - you know, just like in high school, but without having to steal from your parents' liquor cabinet.Friday, February 14th10:15 am to 11 amRailroad Park-805 N Peach Ave, ClovisJoin FIT4MOM North Fresno & Clovis and celebrate Valentine's Day with the little loves in your life! Bring a decorated (or not) box or bag for your child to collect valentine's from their FIT4MOM pals, and 30-35 valentine's to pass out. We kindly ask to skip the candy and bring a healthy treat or a cute card/picture/activity/etc. To ensure everyone brings Valentine's for all the kiddos, registration is required for participation: https:// northfresno.fit4mom.com/classes/valentine-exchangePlease note, we will begin our Valentine exchange right at 10:15 as our littles will be eager.Friday, February 14th5 pm to 6:15 pmLove At First Flight-1305 N Willow Ave Suite 100, ClovisValentine's Day Couples Aerial Yoga Class. A date night like no other. Aerial Yoga Class for you and your Valentine. $30 per couple. Space is limited. Must sign up in advance. No yoga or Aerial experience needed. To enroll head to their website.: Friday, February 14th7 pm to 10 pmMiracle Skate-1850 W Cleveland, MaderaCandy Scramble, Candy Hearts Guess, Song Dedications and Couples races AND All you can Eat Pizza and Soda ( 7-9pm) at Miracle Skate on Friday, February 14th from 7pm - 10pm! Bring your Sweetie and celebrate Valentine's Day!: Friday, February 14th10 pm to 12 amMiracle Skate-1850 W Cleveland, MaderaBring a Friend on Valentine's Day at Miracle Skate Madera and your Friend skates free! Admission is $6 including skates! Many couples have met at a roller skating rink and ended up getting married!Friday, February 14th5:30 pm to 10 pmDowntown VisaliaIt's time for everyone to get a heart on! Get some great food & drink deals, and meet some great people at the Get A Heart On Pub Crawl. At this Valentine's THEMED Pub Crawl, everyone receives a heart (sticker) to get on (PINK=Single, PURPLE=Ask Me, RED=Just Here For Beer). Wear anything with a heart on it, pink, purple, red, a combination, or anything Valentine- ish. Visalia's Get A Heart On Pub Crawl will give you no cover charge at all locations plus great drink and food specials with your wristband. There will be contests, games, prizes, and different atmospheres at all locations.Friday, February 14th8:30 pm to 9:30 pmRoller Towne-520 S Linwood St., VisaliaLove is in the air and Cupid is ready to get things rolling. Bring your valentine to Roller Towne for an evening skate on Friday, February 14th for a special 2 for 1 admission deal. Buy one admission and get the second admission FREE. Skate rental not included.Friday, February 14th6pm to 9pmVisalia Convention CenterDads and other father figures are invited to escort the little ladies in their life to "A Magic Carpet Ride." Enjoy a night of music, dancing and refreshments. Plan to twirl and whirl your way across the dance floor. Tickets are available now at the Anthony Community Center (345 N. Jacob Street). Limited space available, tickets must be purchased in advance! Choose from either: Friday, February 14th or Saturday, February 15th. Ages: Young ladies ages 4 - 16. Escorted by dad or other father figure.