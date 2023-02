Madera South High School FFA prepare over 200 flower arrangements

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Valentine's Day, Madera South high school students are staying busy.

For this holiday, they put together over two hundred floral arrangements for customers.

The Madera FFA "Stallion Blossom Floral Boutique" is located on campus, and is student owned and operated.

The boutique is usually open during lunchtime and after school but today they are open to the public until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To place an order, click here.