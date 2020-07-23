Vallarta Supermarkets hiring hundreds for new store in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vallarta Supermarkets, one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in California, is opening a store in Madera and they need employees.A major hiring event took place on Thursday at the Madera County Workforce Center on Cleveland Avenue.Vallarta is looking to fill hundreds of people for full- and part-time positions.They include: management, customer service, and cashier positions, among others.There is still time to apply.Vallarta's next hiring fair will be held at the Madera Workforce Assistance Center on Thursday, July 30th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.The new store will be located at Country Club Drive near Sherman Way.It's scheduled to open in September.