Valley Animal Center in need of cat food donations as supplies run low

Officials said the center is running low on canned cat food.
Even with rationing, they will only have enough for two to three days.
The shelter is currently housing 213 cats and kittens.
On average, their cat adoption center uses 100 cans each day.
The canned food is used to feed their vulnerable, senior cats, cats with dental issues, kittens and nursing mother cats.
If you'd like to help, you can take your donations to their office on Hayston and Dakota Avenues.
Or you can shop on their Amazon wish list to purchase much-needed canned cat food. Click the link here to see the wish list.