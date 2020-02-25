fire

Firefighters douse flames burning off Clovis Avenue in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several drivers found themselves dangerously close to flames during their morning commute through southeast Fresno.

The brush fire broke out just after 6 a.m. along Clovis Avenue near Butler.

Fresno Fire Station 15 is across the street from the fire, and the crew made quick work of the flames. ABC30 insider Kyle Grice shared a video of firefighters dousing the flames.

One lane of Clovis Avenue heading southbound was blocked for a bit while firefighters made sure all the flames were out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastfirefresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fire damages attic of 100-year-old Visalia home
Fire at central Fresno liquor store is suspicious, officials say
Firefighters put out barn fire near Kingsburg
Family displaced after fire destroys Fresno apartment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News