Woman hit by car while chasing man who stole her purse at north Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hit by a car while chasing a man who stole her purse at a north Fresno business on Monday.Authorities say the man ran out of the building after taking the purse and jumped into a car that was waiting for him on W. Fallbrook Ave. and N. Del Mar Ave. The woman then reached into the driver's side of the car to stop it.Investigators added that the driver backed up the car, hitting both the woman and the building. They were able to escape and the woman was treated for minor injuries.Officers say the suspect's car had two men and two men inside. They are still searching for the car.