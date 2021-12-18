1 arrested after suspected DUI crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County Friday evening.The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Highway 41 and Elkhorn Avenue around 5:30 pm.Officers say the semi-truck was making a turn to go on Highway 41 northbound when a Hyundai ran a red light.The man driving the Hyundai was pinned under the semi-truck and later was taken to the hospital. Once released, he will be booked into jail for DUI.The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and is cooperating with officers.