Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after finding the victim of a stabbing in Central Fresno.

Officers say a man was found with several stab wounds in the main intersection of Palm and Shields.

They believe he was stabbed at another location.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
