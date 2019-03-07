VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dogs trapped alone in burning home

EMBED <>More Videos

Ithaca firefighters rescued two dogs who were home alone when their home caught on fire.

By Bria Kalpen
ITHACA, N.Y. -- The day was off to a "ruff" start for two dogs when their home caught on fire while they were inside, alone.

Ithaca Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday from a passerby who reported that they could smell and see smoke coming from the roof of a home at 113 Park Lane. An off-duty Newark Valley firefighter driving by also called in to 911 to confirm the house was on fire.

When Ithaca crews arrived at the scene, they went inside and found smoke and fire on the second story of the home. Firefighters immediately extinguished the fire and searched the home for any occupants. No people were found in the home, but two dogs were rescued and treated on the scene. The blaze was brought under control in about a half an hour, and no one was injured.

Firefighters stayed on scene until about 2:00 p.m. and helped salvage what belongings they could. Afterward, the building was turned back over to the homeowner. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the dogs are safe, sound, and recovering from the incident.

Check out the video above to see Ithaca firefighters treat the two rescued dogs on the scene.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
dogsanimal rescueus worldfirefighters
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat in northwest Fresno
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar closed ahead of storm
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
Uber driver leaves woman stranded for not flirting with him
Show More
Man arrested for beating family's missing dog, tying legs with cord
Parents of cadet killed in NY accident retrieve his sperm
SR-178 in Kern County shut for 1 or 2 days due to falling boulders
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News