A group of people were in the right place at the right time in Louisiana on Monday morning when they pulled a woman from a burning car.Officials say the woman was driving southbound on Airline Highway at Louisiana Highway 54 at approximately 6:45 a.m. when her vehicle was hit from behind by another car, which was driven by an impaired driver.Her vehicle then became engulfed in flames, which prompted four men nearby to rush over and pull her out of the driver's seat.Police say the actions of these men saved her life.The woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.----------