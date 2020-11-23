Burglaries at Visalia medical facilities believed to be related, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department is investigating burglaries at two medical facilities that happened Monday morning.Authorities say the first happened at 3 am at the Visalia Medical Clinic. The suspect smashed a window to get inside the facility and stole items. He left the scene before officers arrived.Investigators say the second one happened at 3:30 am at the Town Center Pharmacy. It was the same situation as the first robbery, where the suspect smashed a window to get inside and stole items. They also left the scene before officers arrived.Police believe the robberies are related and the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.