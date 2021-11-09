child death

No charges filed against Visalia daycare owner in case of 1-year-old's death

By and ABC30.Com Staff
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says it needs more information before prosecutors can file charges in the case of a one-year-old child who died Monday after allegedly being injured at a Visalia daycare center.

Police say on November 3, officers were called to Imagination Playhouse on Sunnyside Avenue.

They found the one-year-old girl unconscious. She was on life support at Valley Children's Hospital for three days, but police say she died on Monday.

Amanda Taylor, the owner of Imagination Palace, turned herself in last Friday after she learned of a warrant for her arrest.

At this time, no charges will be filed against her.

"An incident as tragic and intricate as this requires a significant amount of information to make a decision to file charges. Unfortunately, we do not possess everything we need to make that decision at this time," assistant district attorney Dave Alavezos said in a news release.

Alavezos said prosecutors still need to review a full autopsy report, the girl's medical records from this incident and her prior medical history, and conduct a full review of witness statements before making a decision about filing charges.

