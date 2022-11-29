Visalia community gathers for annual Candy Cane Lane parade

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The chilly temperatures are not stopping people from heading to an annual holiday tradition in downtown Visalia.

The Candy Cane Lane is back!

This is a family tradition for a lot of families. It's been going on for more than seven decades!

A lot of folks said this is the way they kick off the Christmas season.

It's the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit - there will be floats, trucks, bands, and dancers.

The parade runs down Main Street through downtown Visalia.

Some families are seeing their loved ones performing in a band or waving to the crowd from a float.