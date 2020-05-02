Man arrested after threatening employees at Visalia convenience store

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who threatened employees at a 7-11 convenience store in Visalia has been arrested.Officers say 38-year-old Daniel Correa walked into the store at Walnut and Court just before midnight.He started arguing with employees and then pulled out a screwdriver and threatened the workers.One of the employees armed themselves with a baseball bat and fought Correa off until officers arrived and made an arrest.Correa is now facing assault with a deadly weapon charge.