Man arrested after threatening employees at Visalia convenience store

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who threatened employees at a 7-11 convenience store in Visalia has been arrested.

Officers say 38-year-old Daniel Correa walked into the store at Walnut and Court just before midnight.

He started arguing with employees and then pulled out a screwdriver and threatened the workers.

One of the employees armed themselves with a baseball bat and fought Correa off until officers arrived and made an arrest.

Correa is now facing assault with a deadly weapon charge.
