Police searching for two men involved in Visalia catalytic converter theft

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two men who were involved in a catalytic converter theft Friday morning in Visalia.ABC30 insider Yvonne sent us video showing the theft occurring in broad daylight.This happened in a residential area near Linwood Street and Cypress Avenue.She says she heard what sounded like a saw and when she looked outside, she saw one man underneath her neighbor's car and another man waiting in a car.She say's it took less than two minutes for them to complete the theft.Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia PD.