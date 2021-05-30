Police searching for two men involved in Visalia catalytic converter theft

Police searching for 2 involved in Visalia catalytic converter theft

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two men who were involved in a catalytic converter theft Friday morning in Visalia.

ABC30 insider Yvonne sent us video showing the theft occurring in broad daylight.

This happened in a residential area near Linwood Street and Cypress Avenue.

She says she heard what sounded like a saw and when she looked outside, she saw one man underneath her neighbor's car and another man waiting in a car.

She say's it took less than two minutes for them to complete the theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia PD.
