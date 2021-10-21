50-year-old arrested on homicide charges in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested on homicide charges after the person he allegedly punched died from his injuries.

Police responded to a battery call at Sunnyside Drive and Aspen Street back on October 10.

Officers found an unresponsive victim at the scene.

Investigators say 50-year-old John Vincent was drunk when he punched the man and left the scene.

The victim died from his injuries Wednesday evening and the battery investigation has since changed into a homicide.

Police found and arrested Vincent just before 7 pm Wednesday.
