11-year-old Visalia Girl Scout honored for saving mother's life

An 11-year-old South Valley girl was recognized for taking action to save her mother's life.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 11-year-old South Valley girl was recognized for taking action to save her mother's life.

Visalia Mayor Steven Nelsen and the city council presented an award to Galilea Gonzalez during their meeting Tuesday night.

Last spring, her mother fainted and had a seizure while they were visiting her uncle.

Gonzalez put her Girl Scout training into action by staying calm, finding a document that showed his address, and giving that information when she quickly called for help.

City leaders wanted to honor Gonzales for her bravery and commend her for inspiring people of all ages.

Last month, the Girl Scouts of the USA awarded Gonzalez with the prestigious Medal of Honor for her lifesaving actions.

She's been a girl scout for six years and says she plans to be a scout and serve her community for as long as she can.

