2nd man wanted for Visalia murder arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Visalia, police say.

Visalia police arrested 29-year-old Jose Luna on Sunday night after responding to a medical call at his home on Dinuba Boulevard, between Prospect and Vine Avenues.

Investigators say Luna was involved in the murder of Robert Soto, who was shot to death at the Majestic Inn on Noble Avenue on January 8.

Luna is facing several charges, including murder and avoiding parole. He was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

It's the second arrest in the city's first homicide case of the year.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Ralph Grajeda for the crime on January 8. He was found in another room at the motel and arrested for homicide and three outstanding warrants.

