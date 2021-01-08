Man found dead inside Visalia hotel room, police investigating as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a hotel room on Friday morning.Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and possible shots being fired at the Majestic Inn on the corner of Noble Avenue and Linwood Street around 6:30 am.Investigators found the victim inside the room. Further information regarding the cause of his death was not immediately available, but police say they were considering the case a homicide.His name has not been released.Visalia police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Martinez at 559-713-4156 or through the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.