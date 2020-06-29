fire

Fire sparks inside shed, spreads to Visalia home, firefighters say

Firefighters are investigating what sparked a shed to catch fire at a home in Visalia on Monday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a shed to catch fire at a home in Visalia on Monday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out around 1:30 am on Avenue 272, just east of Demaree.

The flames grew, and eventually, the trees and plants near the shed caught fire as well.

The fire spread into a nearby house where two people were living. Officials say the residents were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters doused the blaze, but the interior of the house sustained severe damage.

Investigators are looking into how the fire started, and if the home was still safe to occupy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliafirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
CAL Fire crews battling fire in Merced Co., containment at 10%
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' due to smoke from Reedley fire
Air quality in the Valley impacted as fires increase and temperatures rise
Abandoned mobile home destroyed by fire in Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Central California coronavirus cases
CAL Fire crews battling fire in Merced Co., containment at 10%
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
Man crashes ATV during police chase in Sanger
Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Show More
Home in central Fresno severely damaged after fire, no injuries reported
Suspected drunk driver hit and kills woman near Centerville
More than 3,000 residents without power in northeast Fresno
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs placed on Visalia high school fence
Fowler teacher making masks to help community during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News