45-year-old Visalia man sentenced for killing motorcyclist in DUI crash

The driver of the car admitted to the police that he didn't stop for a red light and had consumed alcohol.

A 45-year-old Visalia man has been sentenced for killing a motorcyclist in a 2020 DUI crash.

On Tuesday, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Bryan Buhl to 19 years in state prison for a DUI crash that took the life of 55-year-old motorcyclist John Bolin.

In July 2020, at around 10:30 pm, Buhl was in a car traveling westbound on Caldwell Avenue when he failed to stop for a red light at West Street.

When Buhl attempted a U-turn, he turned into the path of Bolin. Bolin was taken to hospital where he later died.

Buhl had a blood alcohol concentration level of .23 percent at the time of the crash.

He has prior DUI convictions from 1997, 2014 and 2019.

