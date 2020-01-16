arrest

2 arrested in Visalia after crashing stolen car carrying drugs

Woods (left) and Leppke (right) were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on auto theft and narcotics charges.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman were arrested when they were found with a stolen car and led officers on a foot chase in Visalia Thursday morning.

Visalia police say a patrol officer saw Jolene Leppke, 23, and Andrew Woods, 27, driving recklessly in the area of Tulare Avenue and Grant Street just after 2:00 a.m.

The pair crashed the car and then ran away. Officers chased Leppke and eventually arrested her, and Woods surrendered to a K9 officer.

Officers later found the suspects had drugs inside the car.

Leppke and Woods were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on auto theft and narcotics charges.
