homicide

Visalia homicide victim identified as 33-year-old father, welder

By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are continuing to follow up on leads in an effort to track down the killer of 33-year-old Brandon McCarron, who was found dead inside his apartment on Monday afternoon.

"Detectives worked throughout the afternoon and evening hours collecting evidence, canvassing the neighborhood, and processing the scene," Sgt. Celeste Sanchez said.

Police aren't releasing how McCarron was killed or why. His ex-girlfriend hopes more to get more answers soon.

"I'm shocked, I'm heartbroken, I'm confused right now," Dawn Alfrey said. "So I just don't even, I don't get it, to be honest with you."

Dawn Alfrey says McCarron struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and had a criminal history.

But within the past couple of years, he got sober and made regular visits to Orange County to reconnect with their two young children.

In Visalia, he worked as a licensed welder.

"He was doing very well," Alfrey said. "He had a really good job, (and was) taking care of business. He bought his own car, had his own apartment. He was doing really well, the best I've ever seen him."

As she waits to learn more about his death, Alfrey wants everyone to know that her ex-boyfriend wasn't a bad guy, and that his life was taken away just as he was trying to turn it around.

Visalia Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call them.

You can provide information anonymously by calling (559) 713-4738.

Police say this is the city's seventh homicide of 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimehomicide investigationhomicidebody found
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
Man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Kings Co.
Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in central Fresno
28-year-old man arrested for two Fresno murders, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News