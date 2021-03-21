Society

Visalia reopens all playgrounds, park bathrooms and athletic fields

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Visalia has reopened all of its playgrounds, park bathrooms and athletic fields.

The decision to reopen was made after the state announced earlier this week that Tulare County is now in the red tier, which is the lower substantial risk level in California's reopening plan.

Visitors are asked to continue practicing social distancing.

Officials say all public bathrooms are going to be sanitized twice a day.

This comes just in time for the start of Spring.
