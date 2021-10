VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drive-by shooting in Visalia sent a woman to the hospital late Saturday night.A car drove up to the victim near Bridge Street and Sweet Avenue just before 11:30.Then someone in that car pulled out a gun and shot the woman several times before driving off.A family member found the woman and rushed her to the hospital where she is recovering from non life-threatening injuries.Police remained on scene overnight, looking for evidence to catch the gunman connected to this shooting.