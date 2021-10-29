Argument over parking spot leads to stabbing in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An argument over a parking spot ended with a stabbing in Visalia.

Police responded to an apartment complex at Goshen Avenue and Jacob Street just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say 35-year-old Kenyon Moore got into a fight with his neighbor over a parking space.

Then, officers say Moore pulled out a knife and stabbed his neighbor.

The victim went to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police found Moore at his apartment and arrested him.
