Video shows Jeep hitting protester at Visalia march over death of George Floyd

Hours later, Fresno State tweeted about the incident, saying that two people involved may be enrolled students.
By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- During a demonstration on Saturday in Visalia over the death of George Floyd, an incident was caught on camera that appeared to show a protestor being hit by a Jeep with multiple people in it.

The video has been circulated widely on social media and shows the protester holding a sign as she stands in front of the Jeep in the middle of the road near Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell around 3 p.m. The SUV comes to a stop, then moves forward, hitting the woman and lifting her off the road.

Another protester a few steps ahead also appears to have been hit, but the video does not show the impact.



The first protester, Karina, says she was left with leg bruises. She says the encounter began when the Jeep pulled up to protesters, started heckling them, and the crowd turned on them. When she confronted the occupants, the vehicle moved forward, hitting her.

Hours later, Fresno State tweeted about the incident, saying that two people involved may be enrolled students. The tweet also stated that pursuant to campus protocol, the matter has been referred to the Dean of Students.

"We strongly condemn the violence that took place in Visalia. It is inconsistent with the University's core values based on the foundation of respect for all," Fresno State said in another tweet.







The Visalia Police Department also addressed the incident and comments that followed on social media.



The department tweeted: "The two adult females who were involved both received minor injuries. A petition is not necessary and the incident is being investigated by the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit. We are aware of information indicating that one of the occupants is the son of a Visalia police officer. This is incorrect information. None of the occupants are children of a Visalia police officer."
