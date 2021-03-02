water

New watering schedule issued for Visalia residents to conserve water

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new watering schedule and additional rules are being implemented in Visalia.

The city has issued a Stage 2 water alert.

Officials say Visalia has experienced below-average rainfall for nine out of the last 11 years, and the groundwater table the city relies on for its water supply remains critically low.

Residents will be allowed to water two days a week between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm, depending on their address.

Watering will not be allowed on Monday, Thursday or Friday, while drip and hand irrigation will be permitted every day.
