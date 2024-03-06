Voter turnout slower than expected in Fresno County for primary election

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With polls closed and preliminary results in, Fresno County election workers face a long night.

Throughout the day, residents were able to vote at any of the 53 voting centers across Fresno County.

White ballot boxes were also another option for those who filled out their vote-by-mail ballot at home.

In downtown Fresno, voters did not even have to get out of their vehicles.

The drive-thru was back for votes who filled their ballots at home.

The vote-by-mail ballots are being counted at the county's election warehouse in southeast Fresno.

Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus says they expect a few more updates on Tuesday night's results.

Results will change throughout the coming hours as more ballots are counted.

After Tuesday, the elections clerk says the county will release another update on Thursday.

