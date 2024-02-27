Primary Election Preparations: 53 vote centers to open in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With over 500,000 registered voters in Fresno County, election voting centers have ramped up across the Central Valley to help provide clarity.

Over the weekend, ten election centers opened across Fresno County, and by the end of this week, a total of 53 locations will open where voters can vote in person or drop off their mail-in ballot.

"We're at the eight-day mark, so our vote centers are open, our VBM's are coming in, and it's your chance now to get in and vote the way you want to vote," said James Kus, Fresno County Clerk with Registrar of Voters.

If you received multiple ballots in the mail, there can be several reasons why, and voting centers are there to help make sense of what your situation might be.

"We have voters that are re-registering during the process, there are second ballots going out to some voters," explained Kus.

To break that down, if you changed your party late, you could get two ballots. Vote the one that matches your new party preference.

Also, if you live in the 20th congressional district, Kevin McCarthy's old seat, you'll get another ballot for that primary taking place two weeks later on March 19th.

"That covers Clovis and the areas south and southeast of Clovis, those voters will absolutely be getting a second ballot," said Kus.

And if voting by mail is not your preference, there are in-person options too.

"I just learned that I could have voted in person instead of doing a mail one, which it doesn't matter, but you don't have to do the mail one, because some people aren't comfortable with mailing in their ballot," said Lisa Casillas, a local voter.

Each vote center is set up to help any voter in that county, you don't need to visit the location closest to your home.

Voters can drop their ballot off at the vote center or any of the drop boxes in your county.

For the presidential primary election, voters have until March 5th at 8 pm to turn in their ballot.

