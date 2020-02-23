election

Voting centers in Fresno open as California primary nears

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brand new voting system is now in place in Fresno County.

Ballots have been mailed out, so all voters have to do is mail it in or drop it off at one of the secured drop-off boxes.

Fresno County Clerk Brand Orth is overseeing the rollout of the new voting system. She says 62,000 ballots have already come in.

"In November of 2018, I think we had about 40-something thousand returns, so it's a little more, which is really great," Orth said.

Fresno County has 417,000 registered voters. Orth hopes for at least a 60% turnout. She believes the convenience could lead to a higher turnout.

If you lost your ballot or have questions, the county now has "vote centers" to help.

"If they need a replacement because their dog ate their ballot, they can come in and get a replacement ballot," says Mary Ann Dunkin.

The Betty Rodriguez Library in East Central Fresno was one of the first voting centers to open in Fresno County. Ten centers have already opened in Fresno County. Forty-three more will open on Saturday.

They're open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people can cast their ballots on the weekend.

"So over the weekend we had voters actually go to these vote centers, which was pretty exciting, and we had a very successful launch," Orth said.

Orth has some advice for those who still prefer to vote in person.

"If you want the in-person experience, then go now," Orth said. Don't wait until Election Day because there will probably be a line."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnovotingelection
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION
Wisconsin voters forced to choose between health, democracy
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
Warren out: See who's still running for Democratic nomination
Andrew Janz and Jerry Dyer awaiting more results in mayoral election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News