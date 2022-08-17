Wounded veterans, service members to compete in 2022 DoD Warrior Games' adaptive sporting events

The competition kicks of Friday, Aug. 19, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.

An Air Force reservist who suffered life-altering injuries is ready to compete. Anthony Johnson has her story.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Nearly 300 wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran military service members are gearing up to compete in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games next week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 19, athletes from the U.S. and ally nations will face off in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball and more. Most events will take place within the 220-acre sports complex, which The Walt Disney Company donated for use and serves as a venue for the first time in Warrior Games' 12-year history.

"Disney has a long-standing history with the military, and supporting the Warrior Games is just one of the ways we show our appreciation to the heroic veterans and service members who will fiercely demonstrate their grit and fighting spirit to the world during this event," said Faron Kelley, Vice President of Sports, ESPN Wide World of Sports and Water Parks at Walt Disney World Resort.

The annual competition kicks off with an opening ceremony hosted by comedian Jon Stewart and will feature a performance by country-music star Darius Rucker. Stewart returns to host the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, and will be joined by featured performer American Authors.

The Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army's Training and Doctrine Command, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of these athletes and provides a means to enhance recovery from physical and mental injuries. Teams from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command and international ally nations will compete.

Watch select Warrior Games events on ESPN+ or stream from this station's app on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Full schedule of events

Friday, Aug. 19

6:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony

Saturday, Aug. 20

8 a.m. ET: Shooting

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair rugby

Sunday, Aug. 21

8 a.m. ET: Shooting

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair rugby

Monday, Aug. 22

7 a.m. ET: Cycling

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair rugby

Tuesday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. ET: Powerlifting

1 p.m. ET: Indoor rowing

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair basketball

Wednesday, Aug. 24

7 a.m. ET: Field

7:30 a.m. ET: Golf exhibition

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair basketball

Thursday, Aug. 25

7 a.m. ET: Track

4 p.m. ET: Wheelchair basketball

Friday, Aug. 26

8 a.m. ET: Swimming

4 p.m. ET: Sitting volleyball

Saturday, Aug. 27

8 a.m. ET: Archery

4 p.m. ET: Sitting volleyball

Sunday, Aug. 28

10 a.m. ET: Sitting volleyball

6:30 p.m. ET: Closing ceremony

