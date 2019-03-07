WATCH: Officer calls for backup on black man for picking up trash

BOULDER, Colo. -- The Boulder, Colo., police officer who called for backup on a man for picking up trash outside his own home is on administrative leave. An internal investigation of the incident is also underway.The officer saw the man in a patio area behind a private property sign at a university housing complex Friday morning and asked if the man was allowed to be there.The man is black. The officer is white.Video of the incident shows the man telling police he lived and worked there, as he handed over his student identification. Naropa University has confirmed the man is a student there.The officer can later be heard ordering the man put down his bucket and trash collecting claw, which the officer referred to as a weapon, and calling for backup."I don't have a weapon," the man yells, screaming expletives at the officer and demanding him to get off his property.Within minutes, other officers arrived on the scene, at least one holding a shotgun, the video shows."This is my property. I live here," the man yells.One of the officers tells the man to "just relax" and another orders him to sit on the ground.The man eventually put down his bucket and trash grabber and the police officer who first questioned the man holstered his weapon, according to the video.The video goes on for more than 15 minutes until the officers returned the man's identification card to him and left.A police statement on the encounter reads, "Officers ultimately determined that the man had a legal right to be on the property and returned the man's school identification card. All officers left the scene and no further action was taken."News of the incident spread throughout Boulder, prompting a large and angry crowd to attend the Boulder City Council Meeting Tuesday night, many in attendance holding metal trash grabbers."This is an extremely concerning issue, and one that we are taking very seriously," Boulder Police Chief Greg Testa told the city council.Testa said the officer who first confronted the man has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation. He did not identify the officer.