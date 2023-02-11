Friant residents, businesses frustrated after water order extended

FRIANT, Calif. -- Water issues continue around Friant after last week's rain caused the extension of a boil water order.

Pizza Factory manager Charles Miller says the boil water advisory is impacting their workday.

"It was a lot easier before all this happened, but makes it a little more complex," said Miller. "Say if we make dough, that requires water we have to boil that or we use bottled water instead."

Since they can't use the soda fountain, they've had to start selling canned soda and stop using their ice machine.

He says customers are particular about how they take their drinks and the cost.

"We have a lot of people that get upset over their fountain drinks. People love their ice," Miller explained. "No ice is a big deal."

Miller says it's adding to operating costs and that will only increase the longer the boil water advisory lasts.

For people who live in the area, they say it's an inconvenience.

"Buying water, they've been distributing water, and we've been boiling it. Even to give it to the pets," said Raj Dosanjh, a resident.

Moving into a newer development, with what he says are already high water bills, this isn't something Dosanjh expected to happen.

For now, it's simply inconvenient, but Dosanjh says if it goes on longer that could change.

"Right now, just the two of us, the Mrs. and I, but then the kids come home. We're hoping this will be resolved soon," Dosanjh said.

On Fresno County's part, Chris Bump says they're working to resolve the issue after weekend storms churned up water in the lake again.

"We're still seeing turbidity levels that far exceed what is normal and we're still working through to find the process to get it treated to the level we need to, but we're not quite there yet," said Bump.

In an area with new developments and the potential for more, Bump didn't have concerns about developers avoiding the area.

"We work with them frequently on these water plants and the wastewater plants up there, so we feel like they're very knowledgeable of the various situations that occur."

Bump says the 23rd is just an estimate and that the boil water order could continue past that point.

