Valley residents look for relief from heat on last day of April

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews picked up trash along Highway 198 before peak temperatures hit the Visalia area on Friday.

Eight miles to the east at Rocky Hill, runners like Antonio Aguilar had the same idea.

Aguilar lives in the mountains but has two jobs in the Valley, one of which is working in the fields.

So he's no stranger to sweating it out, and he makes sure to stay hydrated throughout the day.

"Drink a lot of water," Aguilar said.

With the weather heating up, Lake Kaweah Marina's manager expects many people will want to be on the water this weekend.



So if you're looking to rent a boat, you may want to book early.

"We have 35 boats, 37 boats, and probably at least 28 will be out," Brandon Howard said.

For Bill Mulhall and his family, a day on the lake was a nice way to wind down a week of traveling.

Yes, it was hot.

But with some shade and a small breeze, the heat was by no means overbearing.

"They wanted to fish," Mulhall said. "They wanted to fish so we were looking for a place to fish. I said, 'Hey we passed a lake on the way up, let's go back down there.'"

If you plan to spend time on a boat at a local lake, state officials say you should wear a lifejacket, avoid alcohol, and actively supervise children.
