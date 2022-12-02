Fresno warming centers provide relief from dipping temperatures

Overnight, temperatures in the Valley are expected to dip into the 30s.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first round of a winter storm soaked the Valley floor and brought significant snow to the higher elevations.

At China Peak Mountain Resort, there was several feet of snow.

The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers headed up the mountain to bring snow tire chains. There will be several checkpoints for them on the way up.

For drivers down in the Valley, officers say to make sure your headlight and windshield wipers are working.

Slowing down can help minimize the risk of hydroplaning.

"With heavy rain we do worry about hydroplaning. standing water is one of the worst things when it comes to the rain down here in the central valley. the big concern there especially when you are driving at night is it's really hard to see is there are any large puddles that you might be going through," said Officer Anthony Daulton.

At the Ted C. Wills Community Center, Shaun Dale McPherson and Fontaine Wilson have found a warm place to sleep at one of the City of Fresno's four warming shelters.

They are operated by the Red Cross and will stay open from 7 pm until 7am, when the overnight low is forecasted to drop below 35 degrees.

"It's cold outside and it's raining. I am just grateful that we can keep warm," Wilson said.

If Shaun and Fontaine hadn't come here, they would be left out on the cold, wet streets for the night.

Instead, they received blankets, cots, and will sleep with a restroom nearby.

"I would be holed up in some cardboard somewhere. Probably make a little cardboard hut or something like that, you know. Stay warm for the night," said McPherson.