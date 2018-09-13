HURRICANE IKE

A look back at Hurricane Ike 10 years later

In September 2008, Hurricane Ike caused massive damage in Galveston, Houston, and Bolivar. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
It was Sept. 13, 2008, when Hurricane Ike ripped through the Houston area, claiming the lives of dozens in Texas.

The powerful category 2 storm ravaged the Gulf Coast after making landfall that day around 2 a.m., flattening homes and obliterating entire towns and creating a huge storm surge that destroyed buildings and businesses along Galveston's Seawall.

It's one of the deadliest and most expensive storms, costing an estimated $34.8 billion.

Due to the massive damage and number of deaths, the World Meteorological Organization retired the name Ike in April of 2009.
