Accuweather Forecast: Hazy sunshine and warm temperatures.

Good Monday Morning!

Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40. For this afternoon expect hazy sunshine with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s with light winds. Haze and smoke from the Briceburg wildfire will be an issue in the Valley and northern foothills and Sierra until the fire is out. A cool down for the Central Valley arrives by the end of the week. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s starting on Thursday and that will continue through Sunday.

Reuben Conteras will have your full forecast on Action News.


