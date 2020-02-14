Accuweather Forecast: Valentine's Day Forecast

We end the week with above normal temperatures once again, highs will reach the upper 60s and 70s across the Valley. There is some patchy fog this morning but once that moves out we will see plenty of sunshine. Saturday morning we will have another chance of some patchy fog but will be in the upper 60s with sunshine once again. Same set up for Sunday, but no fog issues in the morning. A cold front will move through by Monday dropping our high temperatures back to where we should be this time of year in the low 60s. Unfortunately this cold front does not bring us any rain chances and very little snow chance. By the end of next week temperatures rebound into the upper 60s.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.