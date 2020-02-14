Accuweather Forecast: Warmer temperatures return

Warmer temperatures return today! We are cool to start the morning, seeing temperatures in the 40s across the Valley. Fresno will reach a high of 65 degrees today, with high temperatures staying in the mid 60s in the Valley. Air quality is good and wind is calm. Temperatures will gradually warm up this week. We stay dry for the week with a return to the 70s on Wednesday.Alyssa Flores will have your full forecast on Action News.