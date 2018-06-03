WEATHER

Animal experts warn dog and cat owners to protect their pets

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Gina's wasting all of her saliva on some guy in a shirt and tie at the dog park, so she is going to need a little extra time in the shade and the pool at the Valley Animal Center.

The temperature rising above 100 in most of the Valley Sunday, a lot of dog owners got an early start on exercise.

Animal experts say getting them in shade and water is a big help, especially for dogs who spend a lot of time outside.

Not every dog wants to chase tennis balls into a pool like Booker and not every dog goes straight to the water when it is hot.

"If they're not really taking part of drinking water or trying to stay hydrated, make it fun for them. Take ice cubes and freeze peanut butter inside," said Valley Animal Center, Devon Prendergast.

Just like humans, dogs can suffer from heat-related illnesses.

They will usually show symptoms like heavy panting, completely dry noses, and cracked paws.

Walking on asphalt is especially tough for their extremities because it can be a lot hotter than the air.

Experts say test any asphalt with your own hands or feet before making your dog walk on it.

Some bad behavior may actually be your dog's way of telling you it is too hot.

"If all of a sudden your dog is starting to dig and they weren't digging before in the dirt, what they're doing is trying to find a cooler spot to lay," said Prendergast.

For the most part, just making sure your dog has access to shade and a lot of water will keep them healthy through this hot summer.
